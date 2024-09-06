Bribery in Business is not Unique to Africa, But the Risks can be Particularly High 

According to Transparency International, bribery remains one of the most pervasive forms of corruption worldwide. However, in many African countries, where institutional oversight may be weaker, the practice can take on greater dimensions, affecting everything from tender processes to cross-border investments. The TRACE Bribery Risk Matrix, which evaluates business bribery risks globally, provides insights into how various African countries perform in terms of business bribery. This report assesses 194 jurisdictions, territories, and regions, giving each a risk score based on four key areas: Business Interactions with Government, Anti-Bribery Deterrence and Enforcement, Government and Civil Service Transparency, and Capacity for Civil Society Oversight, including media involvement. The overall country risk score is a combined and weighted measure of these domains. In Africa, Equatorial Guinea tops the list with the highest bribery risk, scoring 87 and ranking 191st globally. South Sudan follows with a score of 81, placing 189th worldwide, while the Republic of Congo is next with a score of 79, ranking 187th globally.

