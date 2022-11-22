Breaking: Nominees For The 11th African Leadership Magazine Persons Of The Year 2022 Unveiled 

… Voting begins across the continent to decide winners

PORTSMOUTH, United Kingdom, 21 November 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Continuing with its tradition of promoting excellence in leadership across Africa and beyond, the board of The African Leadership Organization, publishers of African Leadership Magazine has unveiled the nominees for the 11th African Leadership Magazine Persons of the year 2022. The list was unveiled following call for nomination which ended recently and attracted submissions from Africans across the continent.

The unveiling ceremony was chaired by the African Leadership Organisation’s founder and Chairman, Dr. Ken Giami, alongside other members of the board and senior executives of the organization. In his remarks, the Chairman stated that, “Africa has traditionally been the cradle of great leadership; from Nelson Mandela, Kwame Nkrumah, Steve Biko, to Julius Nyerere, the continent’s contribution to leadership philosophy remains indelible. However, a new leadership paradigm is evolving in the continent – they are the new Changemakers.” Continuing, the chairman, added that, “our nominees are Changemakers, who have chosen to push through with their vision to build and bequeath an Africa that works for all to the next generation.”

“Our nominees see progress, where others see retrogression; they see possibilities in the midst of challenges. They are on a mission and are eager to lead Africa to the promise land,” he said.

The African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards is Africa’s premier vote-based endorsement, reserved annually for the leading Africans who are contributing towards promoting the continent’s progress, and positively altering Africa’s perceived negative image. The annual event has also become a platform for honouring people-centred leadership and Africans that are pursuing a pan-African agenda in their chosen fields of endeavour. This year’s event will provide a platform to celebrate the continent’s merchants of hope, ready to lead an army of change agents and reformers, to build an Africa that works for everyone.

All winners of the 2022 awards shall be presented with an award trophy and formally decorated with the instruments of the honour at the 11th African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Award Ceremonies, scheduled to hold on February 16th, 2023 in Port Louis, Mauritius. The magazine, therefore, invites you to visit its website (https://www.africanleadershipmagazine.co.uk/breaking-nominees-for-the-11th-african-leadership-magazine-persons-of-the-year-2022-unveiled/) to vote for your choice nominee in different categories for this prestigious award, as voting closes on Friday, December 2nd, 2022, at midnight Central African Time.

Below are the distinguished Africans who made the shortlist of nominees in 9 different categories for this year, and all Africans are welcomed to vote:

1. African of the Year 2022

This recognition is open to an African whose actions have positively impacted the continent in the year under review, helped shape their immediate society, and whose work inspire Afro-positivism globally.

H.E. Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone H.E. Hage Geingob, President of Namibia Makhtar Diop, Managing Director, International Finance Corporation, IFC, Senegal

2 African Female Leader of the Year 2022

This recognition is open to an African woman who has defied the odds and risen above the patriarchal systems in the continent to positively affect the continent or influence women to aspire for excellence in various fields.

Sahle-Work Zewde, President of Ethiopia H.E. Jewel Taylor, Vice President of Liberia Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General, World Trade Organization, Nigeria Catherine Uju Ifejika, Chairperson/CEO, Brittania-U Nigeria Limited Nigeria

3. African Educationist of the Year 2022

This recognition is open to an African whose contribution to the growth of education, and deepening knowledge has been second to none in the year under review. It is also reserved for a member of the academic whose research or policy has contributed to shaping their country’s economic growth and development.

Dr. Gertrude Nwangala Akapelwa, Founder & Vice-Chancellor, Victoria Falls University of Technology, Zambia Mamokgethi Phakengas, Vice-Chancellor, University of Cape Town, South Africa, Hicham El Habti, President of the Mohammed the VI Polytechnic University, Morocco

4. African Industrialist of the Year 2022

This recognition is open to an African whose actions, policies, and business has helped create jobs for Africans in the year under review.

Patrice Motsepe, Executive Chairman, Africa Rainbow Minerals, South Africa Dr Deji Adeleke, Chairman, Pacific Holding Ilham Kadri, CEO, Chairwoman of the executive committee and a member of the Board of Directors of Solvay, Morocco Mohamed M. Abou El Enein, Chairman, Cleopatra Group

5. African Political Leader of the Year 2022

This recognition is open to an African, whose contribution has immensely contributed to deepening democracy and democratic values in the continent.

H.E. Hakinde Hichilema, President of Zambia H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of Tanzania H.E. Jose Neves, President of Cape Verde H.E. João Lourenço, President of Angola

6. African Philanthropist of the Year 2022

This recognition is open to an African who has given more to support a charitable cause, social justice and promote social good.

Mohammed Indimi, Chairman, Oriental Energy Resources, Nigeria Tsitsi Masiyiwa, Executive Chairperson, Higher Life Foundation Zimbabwe Francois van Niekerk, Founder Mertech Group, South Africa Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman, BUA Group, Nigeria

7. ALM Emerging African Leader of the Year 2022

Criteria: Must be between the ages of 18-38; Young persons of African descent, making a difference globally via diverse sectors such as business, IT, entertainment, sports, etc., remaining a positive role model and re-defining creativity, resilience; hard work and ingenuity of the continent’s young people

Ham Serunjogi, Co-Founder and CEO of Chipper Cash, Uganda Emma Theofilus, Deputy minister of Information, Communication and Technology, Namibia Zanda campos, CEO, ABO Capital, Angola Bashir Haske, GMD/Founder, AA&R Investment Group

8. Africa Peace & Security Leader of the Year 2022

Criteria: This recognition is open to defence and security heads across the continent, with visible strides in protecting lives and property in their countries and the larger society. Nominees are also expected to subscribe to high standards of personal accountability in pursuing their vision.

The Hon Pravind Kumar JUGNAUTH, The Prime Minister of Mauritius and Head of Defense General Jean Bosco Kazura, Chief of Defence Staff of the Rwanda Defence Force Yankuba Drammeh, Chief of Defense Staff, Gambia

9. African Energy Leader of the Year 2022

Criteria: This recognition is open to Africans with visible impact through investment, excellent stewardship, and unique contributions to Africa’s energy sector

Patricia Simon-Hart, MD/CEO, Aftrac Limited, Nigeria Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea Leparan Gideon ole Morintat National Oil Coporation of Kenya

About African Leadership Magazine:

The African Leadership magazine is published by African Leadership (U.K.) Limited, a company registered in the United Kingdom. The magazine focuses on bringing the best of Africa to a global audience, telling the African story from an African perspective, while evolving solutions to peculiar challenges being faced by the continent today.

