Breaking: INEC Postpones Nigeria’s General Election To February 23rd

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has postponed to February 23rd, the General election earlier scheduled for Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
According to him, “consequently, the Commission has decided to reschedule the Presidential and National Assembly Elections to Saturday, 23rd February 2019. Furthermore, the Governorship, State House of Assembly and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Elections is rescheduled to Saturday 9th March 2019.
This will afford the Commission the opportunity to address identified challenges in order to maintain the quality of our elections. “This was a difficult decision for the Commission to take, but necessary for the successful delivery of the elections and the consolidation of our democracy. “The Commission will meet key stakeholders to update them on this development at 2pm on Saturday, 16th February 2019 at the Abuja international Conference Centre”, he added.”
Earlier, Rotimi Oyekanmi, the chief press secretary to INEC’s chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, had informed newsmen that the commission had taken a decision after the crucial meeting attended by the chairman and 12 national commissioners.
