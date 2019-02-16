Breaking: INEC Postpones Nigeria’s General Election To February 23rd

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has postponed to February 23rd, the General election earlier scheduled for Saturday, February 16th, 2019.

INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu,while briefing newsmen at the commission’s headquarters, announced that continuing with the election as earlier scheduled for today, 16th February, 2019, was no longer feasible. According to him,“Following a careful review of the implementation of its logistics and operational plan, and the determination to conduct free, fair, and credible elections, the commission came to the conclusion that proceeding with the elections as scheduled is no longer feasible.” He therefore announced that the presidential and National Assembly elections had been moved to February 23, 2019. He also said that the governorship and state assembly elections have also been moved by one week to March 9, 2019.