Uber’s Chief Brand Officer, Bozoma St John, Chats About Her Ghanaian Roots

Africa.com C.E.O. Teresa Clarke, caught up with Ms. Bozoma Saint John at the Africa-America Institute (AAI) — 33rd Annual Awards Gala, in New York City where she was presented the Award for Innovation and Technology.

Listen-in on this conversation with the two women about how Ms. Saint John’s Ghanaian roots continue to keep her grounded.

The Annual AAI Awards Gala

Held annually during the United Nations General Assembly, the Annual Awards Gala is one of the most anticipated Africa-focused events in New York City. The Awards Gala brings together distinguished guests including African Heads of State and diplomats, international and senior U.S. government officials, business and civil society leaders, educators, journalists, philanthropists and other prominent figures who are working towards advancing economic and development progress in Africa.

Since its first Annual Awards Dinner in 1984, AAI has honored individuals who are working to fulfill AAI’s mission of increasing Africa’s human capacity for development and promoting engagement between the African continent and America.

Wikipedia: Bozoma Saint John

Bozoma “Boz” A. Saint John (born January 21, 1977) is the Chief Brand Officer at Uber. Until June 2017, she was a marketing executive at Apple Music after joining the company in its acquisition of Beats Music.

Saint John was born in Ghana to Rev. Dr. Appianda Arthur and Aba Arthur (née Enim). The family moved to Colorado Springs when she was 14. Her father was a clarinet player and member of the Ghanaian army before emigrating to the United States to attend graduate school. Saint John cites her father as her biggest inspiration. In 1999, she graduated from Wesleyan University with an English major. Her father received a PhD in ethnomusicology in 1977, also from Wesleyan.

After college, Saint John worked at the advertising agencies Arnold Worldwide and Spike Lee’s Spike DDB, as well as the fashion brand Ashley Stewart, where she was Vice President of Marketing.

Saint John led PepsiCo’s foray into music festival-based marketing as head of the Music and Entertainment Marketing; the division itself came from her suggestion that the company sponsor music festivals and award shows.[citation needed] She remained with the company for almost a decade before joining Beats Music in 2014; when Jimmy Iovine of Beats personally recruited Saint John based on her experience in music marketing, Saint John moved from New York to Los Angeles to lead marketing for the company.

Beats was purchased shortly thereafter by Apple and Saint John became the head of global consumer marketing for iTunes and Apple Music, commuting between Los Angeles and Apple’s Cupertino headquarters several times a week. Journalists described Saint John’s presentation of the redesigned Apple Music onstage during the 2016 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference as her breakthrough moment, with a captivating “passion” and persona that captivated both local and online audiences. Biz Carson of Business Insider said that her appearance helped to emphasize Apple’s complete rebuild of its Apple Music software. For instance, she attempted to have the audience sing along with on-screen lyrics, a feature in the redesigned app. Buzzfeed wrote that she was the “coolest” person to ever take the stage at an Apple keynote.

Magazines recognized Saint John’s work in superlative lists including Billboard Magazine‘s list of the top women in music, Fast Company‘s 100 most creative people, and AdWeek‘s most exciting personalities in advertising.

On June 6, 2017, Saint John became Chief Brand Officer at Uber. She has been given the task of turning Uber into a brand that people love as much as Apple.