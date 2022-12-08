The 5th Africa Tourism Leadership Forum and Awards has recognized Botswana’s President, H.E Dr Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi for his Thought-Leadership role in supporting a myriad of tourism development projects and initiatives being carried by the Ministry of Environment and Tourism. Against this backdrop, the President was conferred a Special Recognition award for Thought-Leadership in Sustainable Tourism Development in Africa during the Forum held in Gaborone in late October 2022 when he officially opened the 2022 edition of Forum in Gaborone.

From conception to execution, the 2022 ATLF had one main objective which was to Connect Africa in Botswana by igniting intra-Africa tourism through inclusive intra-Africa trade, partnerships, and investments. Botswana is a key destination of note for both business and leisure tourism in Africa. The country is endowed with opportunities and facilities to expand and develop its travel, tourism and related industries ecosystems to be on par with the rest of the world. The country robustly displayed its readiness to be an industry leader in MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions and Events) through ATLF and Awards 2022.

The state of Botswana’s readiness to host the entire continent and the world during ATLF 2022 is greatly founded in its progressive policies that promote safe and easy travel, globally competitive accommodation facilities and conference venues. Added to these are the country’s magnificent natural landscapes that spread thousands of kilometers of the Kalahari desert.

During his opening remarks, the President reiterated and implored all travel and tourism enthusiasts to collectively work together in advancing the sector without disregarding the importance of safeguarding the responsible use of natural and cultural resources, and promote sustainable development and investment. He also stressed that Botswana is open for business and is a destination whose growth and expansion has attracted great optimism and excitement.

SPECIAL APRRECIATION TO HON. NANI KERENG FOR CHAMPIONING THE SUCCESSFUL HOSTING OF 2022 EDITION OF ATLF & AWARDS IN BOTSWANA

The Africa Tourism Leadership Forum and Awards 2022 would have not been possible without the support and drivers from the beautiful host country of Botswana. A key figure in making ATLF 2022 possible was Hon. Philda Nani Kereng, the Botswana Minister of Environment & Tourism. Hon. Philda Nani Kereng received a special token of appreciation from the conveners and partners to thank her for being a phenomenal host of the Forum and Awards.

Her accolades and achievements in the sector in strategic policies have diversified the catalogue of Botswana’s offerings beyond wildlife and the wilderness. This been echoed in her eagerness and efforts to invest in MICE and other related industries in the sector and the entire ecosystem at large. In the same light, to broaden the scope of the opportunities that travel and tourism in Botswana may hold, wildlife and the responsible utilization of natural resources in Botswana is a key agenda item for development and investment. Hon. Philda Nani Kereng has been instrumental in the development and adoption of the Botswana’s first Climate Change Policy and Strategy.

Considered as one of the leading Africa Tourism Ministers, Hon. Philda Nani Kereng, her office aims to ensure that Botswana remains the destination of choice. In her acceptance speech, the Minister, proudly announced Botswana’s enthusiasm to host the ATLF and Awards for three consecutive years in Botswana so that the rest of Africa can come together to enhance intra-Africa trade, collaboration and investment.

2022 DESTINATION AFRICA LIFETIME AWARD

This year’s Destination Africa – Lifetime Award was awarded to Hon. Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Ghana.

This award is offered to an individual who has made an exceptional lifetime contribution in creating positive change in relation to “Destination Africa” beyond the African continent. Under Dr. Mohammed Awal’s leadership, Ghana seeks to position herself as the most preferred tourist destination in Africa and Ghana as the ‘Centre of the World’. This initiative along with the mentioned achievements attest palpably to Dr. Mohammed Awal’s unwavering commitment as a business and political leader who has the vision for improvement of the entrepreneurial and business ecosystem in Ghana and Africa through trade and investment, tourism, arts, and culture. He has also championed initiatives such as the “Year of Return”; “Beyond the Year of Return”; and “Dec in Ghana” to drive and grow tourist arrivals in his country. He is also a youth in tourism entrepreneurship enthusiast and therefore supports several initiatives in this regard.

CHAMPIONING SUSTAINABILITY AWARD

Tswalu Kalahari Reserve

Tswalu is a visionary conservation project in the Southern Kalahari, supported by nature-based tourism, with sustainability at its core. An Understated luxury and an authentic sense of place characterize its three camps, representing the lowest ratio of guests to space in a privately protected area in South Africa. Each camp is positioned to take in the reserve’s dramatic landscapes of savannah grasslands, red dunes and ancient mountains. The Motse and exclusive-use Tarkuni are complemented by Loapi, a light-footprint camp with six tented homes offering the ultimate private wilderness experience. At all three camps a private vehicle is guaranteed with each booking, providing complete freedom to traverse and explore this vast, semi-arid wonderland with a dedicated guide and tracker. Days on safari are unscripted and immersive, a unique journey of discovery into the rare and unusual from desert-adapted fauna and flora to San rock engravings. Iconic Kalahari sights include black-maned lion, oryx, desert black rhino as well as shy, elusive creatures like brown hyena, aardvark and pangolin. Guests contribute towards Tswalu’s regenerative vision to leave the world better than how it was found, ensuring that vital habitat is restored so that biodiversity can once again flourish for the benefit of both planet and people.

Save the date for the Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit & Challenge, 31 May – 2 June 2023 in Namibia, Africa Tourism Leadership Forum & Awards, 18 – 20 October 2023. For more information, kindly contact Rejoice Chishamba at rejoice@africatourismpartners.com