Botswana Will Hold its Presidential Election on October 30

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi has announced that the country will hold its general election on October 30, 2024, with him seeking a second and final term. His candidacy is backed by his party, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), which has been in power since Botswana gained independence from Britain in 1966. In a public address, Masisi emphasized the importance of regular elections, which have been a cornerstone of Botswana’s democracy since its independence. He urged voters to exercise their civic duty, especially as only 63% of eligible voters registered for the 2019 elections, falling short of the electoral body’s 80% target. To encourage higher participation, Masisi declared October 30 and 31 as public holidays. The main opposition, led by the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), expressed frustration over the short notice for the election date but remains hopeful for a change in leadership.



SOURCE: VOA NEWS

