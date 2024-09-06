Botswana Will Hold its Presidential Election on October 30

By / / Top 10 News

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi has announced that the country will hold its general election on October 30, 2024, with him seeking a second and final term. His candidacy is backed by his party, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), which has been in power since Botswana gained independence from Britain in 1966. In a public address, Masisi emphasized the importance of regular elections, which have been a cornerstone of Botswana’s democracy since its independence. He urged voters to exercise their civic duty, especially as only 63% of eligible voters registered for the 2019 elections, falling short of the electoral body’s 80% target. To encourage higher participation, Masisi declared October 30 and 31 as public holidays. The main opposition, led by the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), expressed frustration over the short notice for the election date but remains hopeful for a change in leadership.

SOURCE: VOA NEWS

Share it!

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Share

Scroll to Top

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.