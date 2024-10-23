Botswana Welcomes International Observers Ahead of October 30 Election

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has launched its observer mission in Botswana ahead of the country’s general election on October 30. During the launch, the observers, led by Tanzania’s former prime minister, Mizengo Pinda, called for peaceful and democratic elections in the Southern African nation. Observers from the Commonwealth and the African Union are also present, having arrived last week to monitor Saturday’s advance poll for election workers, soldiers, and police. While the SADC aims to promote democratic principles, it has faced criticism for overlooking irregularities in recent elections in Zimbabwe and Mozambique. In the bloc’s defense, SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi stated that the SADC can only make recommendations to member states, not enforce changes. Nevertheless, some opposition parties have expressed skepticism of the SADC’s effectiveness. Despite these tensions, Botswana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Lemogang Kwape has affirmed that observers would have unrestricted access to monitor the election.



SOURCE: VOA NEWS

