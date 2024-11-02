Botswana Voters Punish Ruling Party following Economic Downturn 

An opposition coalition emerged as the shock winner of Botswana’s parliamentary elections, the first time power has changed hands in the diamond-dependent southern African nation since independence almost six decades ago. Duma Boko, a Harvard-educated human rights lawyer, is set to succeed Mokgweetsi Masisi as president after his Umbrella for Democratic Change secured an outright majority in the 61-seat legislature, partial vote tallies show. Masisi’s Botswana Democratic Party, which was widely expected to retain its majority, was in fourth place with just four seats. Final results are expected later on Friday.Professor Emmanuel Botlhale, a professor of public finance and governance, said there is a general sense of unease about the Botswana fiscus being depleted, on social media and other platforms; projects have been scaled down and departments have been asked to tighten their belts. There are concerns about whether salaries and scholarships will be paid, and there has not been transparency when questions are asked.

BLOOMBERG | M&G