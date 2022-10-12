Boosting the Entrepreneurial Spirit Across Africa

South Africa’s Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative (CiTi) has opened its new East Africa office in Kigali, Rwanda, and announced a collaboration with the Allan & Gill Gray Philanthropy’s (AGGP) Jasiri Talent Investor programme and the Jasiri Accelerator. CiTi is a not-for-profit impact organisation and Africa’s oldest tech incubator, having been supporting African entrepreneurs for 23 years. Over the last eight years alone, CiTi has intensively supported entrepreneurs from 11 African countries through its specialised entrepreneurial development programme, ed-tech accelerator Injini, and biotech incubator BioCiTi Labs. The recent collaboration with AAGP’s Jasiri Talent Investor programme and the Jasiri Accelerator has enabled CiTi to combine its experience with that of AGGP Jasiri in East Africa, to support high potential individuals become high impact responsible entrepreneurs. CiTi has chosen Norrsken House Kigali as its base for its East Africa expansion. Norrsken East Africa is part of the Norrsken Foundation, a non-profit foundation built on the belief that entrepreneurs building rapidly scalable businesses can help solve some of the greatest challenges facing our world today, which aligns strongly with CiTi’s inclusive impact vision for Africa.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA