Bolt Business Work Profile Integrates with Concur® Expense

Bolt Now Available in SAP Concur App Center, delivering streamlined expense management experience for business travellers
Bolt, the leading European mobility platform that operates across South Africa, has announced that its Bolt Business Work Profile platform integrates with the Concur® Expense solution. This feature allows rides made with Bolt’s platform to flow directly into Concur Expense at no extra cost to the customer.
With this integration, Bolt intends to expand the offering of its Bolt Business services to help companies across 45 countries to centralise, track and manage their transportation on personal, team, and company levels more efficiently.
Bolt is the European super-app with the mission to make urban mobility more affordable, safe and sustainable. It operates in more than 45 countries across Europe and Africa and has 75 million customers globally. The company offers a range of mobility services, including ride-hailing, shared cars and scooters, and food and grocery delivery.
Bolt Business addresses the transportation needs of companies and helps them control, manage and centrally pay for their team’s work ride-hailing rides in South Africa through ride-hailing services. Aside from saving time and money, companies can track their transportation spending on personal, team, and company levels. Bolt Business portal administrators can set spend policies, review the entire team’s ride usage and centralise expenses, while the employee can quickly get a ride whenever needed via Bolt app.
“Bolt Business has a suitable option for businesses of all sizes. We are in the market to provide the most affordable and reliable ride-hailing services with a centralised payment system for all corporate rides and payments. With Bolt Business, companies can avoid overspending on transportation as we provide full visibility and control over the entire team’s spend,” says Gareth Taylor, regional manager for Bolt in Southern Africa..
“This partnership is a significant milestone for us. We want to help companies save time, effort and money by providing them with a seamless and fast way to review the rides of the entire team and automate expense reporting. The goal is to make sure that businesses have a hassle-free, structured and streamlined expense management experience,” he added.
Concur Expense integrates an organization’s expense data into one solution, providing greater visibility into spend data through a simplified process. The automated upload of work ride receipts to the company’s SAP Concur account will allow business travellers and companies to save time and improve budgeting and forecasting. Bolt is now available in the SAP Concur App Center.