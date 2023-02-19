Black-Owned Jenesis House Offering Luxury Retreats In Marrakech

The Jenesis House is heavily inspired by African and Asian influences, in reflection of Laforcarde’s cultural background. For its Chèque Out: Marrakech, Morocco retreat available on dates in November, The Jenesis House selected a truly magical location. Lanterns cast a soft glow on the red walls and brick courtyard of this traditionally inspired retreat outside Marrakech. The 20 bedrooms are furnished with classic Moroccan rugs as well as streamlined modern furnishings. The setting was inspired by the works of fashion at the nearby Yves Saint Laurent Museum and the Majorelle Garden.

