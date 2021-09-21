Bisa Kdei Returns With A New Party Anthem “Yard”

Headlines, Music / September 21, 2021 / 1 minute of reading

Multiple award-winning Highlife artiste and record producer Bisa Kdei has released the much-awaited party anthem for the upcoming Christmas festivities later in the year.

The new song titled “Yard” which is on the playlist for his upcoming “Original” album comes along with soothing rhymes and party vibes.

Bisa Kdei who has dropped many parties hit songs in the past returns with another banger which is expected to make waves across the country and beyond.

The new song is a synchronized masterpiece which music lovers especially lovers of Highlife music would appreciate.

Bisa Kdei on the new tune fuses a bit Afro-pop with his original Highlife vibes creating an atmosphere of partying that would keep listeners in their dancing mood

Bisa Kdei has been very vibrant this year with his ‘Sika’ hit song featuring Gyakie racking some impressive numbers across various streaming platforms.

Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here