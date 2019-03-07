Bisa Kdei Releases- 1924







Multiple award winning singer Bisa Kdei gives us another highlife song to party with.

Titled “1924”, the song talks about how a man will work hard for money to satisfy the love of a young girl.

1924 takes us back to the olden way of life, where every one flaunts their lover holding hands, and dancing together.

As we approach the Easter holidays, i believe this is one of the best party starter songs we will need to have fun with.

Management of Bisa Kdei promises to release the visuals for 1924 in no time soon.





