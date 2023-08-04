Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, Pfizer And Becton, Dickinson & Company Expand Partnership For Greater Access To Injectable Contraceptive For Women In Low- And Lower-Middle-Income Countries

Increased manufacturing capacity combined with an expansion from 69 to 92 eligible countries, is expected to enable delivery of more than 320 million doses through 2030

Previously guaranteed pricing of $0.85 per unit will be maintained for public-sector purchasers in low-income and lower-middle income countries

Collaboration builds on agreement first established in 2014 that has provided contraceptive options to millions of women in low and lower middle-income countries to date

To help enable greater access to injectable contraceptives for millions of women in low- and lower-middle income countries, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), Pfizer and Becton, Dickinson & Company (BD) announced today the expansion of their nearly decade-long collaboration. The expanded collaboration is expected to deliver more than 320 million doses of Pfizer’s injectable contraceptive, Sayana® Press (medroxyprogesterone acetate) administered by BD Uniject™ Auto-Disable Prefillable Injection System, through 2030. The update allows for increased manufacturing capacity and also sees an additional 23 eligible countries added to the program.

Poor access to contraceptives presents a significant burden for women living in low- and middle-income countries. According to a 2022 study, one in 14 women worldwide who want to use contraceptives cannot access them. This amounts to an unmet need of 162 million women, the majority of whom live in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

“DMPA-SC is a unique product with multifaceted benefits,” said Fannie Kachale, Director Reproductive Health Services in the Malawi Ministry of Health. “We, as Malawi Ministry of Health, are glad that we are part of the roll out. In addition to all the advantages for women, it is also helping the National Family Planning Program in its efforts toward achieving the Family Planning 2030 goal of reaching modern Contraceptive Prevalence Rate of 60%.”

The collaboration is an extension of a partnership that first began in 2014. Under the agreement, Pfizer will begin work to increase manufacturing capacity by 65%. The partners also agreed to increase the number of countries covered under the partnership from 69 to 92 countries that will include all low- and lower-middle income countries as well as several upper-middle income countries as defined by the World Bank. The previously guaranteed pricing of $0.85 per unit for the standard presentation will be maintained for public sector purchasers in low- and lower-middle income countries.

“By extending access to the self-injectable contraceptive, this partnership is delivering one of the most important innovations in family planning that can benefit the millions of women and girls who, today, lack access to contraception meeting the highest quality standards. This renewed ambition reflects our determination that all individuals realize their fundamental right to decide when and whether to start a family, to help keep them and their families healthy, and accelerate progress towards gender equality”, said Miles Kemplay, Executive Director Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights at CIFF.

“Through the continued commitment and collaboration of these partners, millions of women have been empowered to make family planning decisions on their own terms, which can positively impact the future for them, their families, and their communities” said Nick Lagunowich, Global President of Pfizer Emerging Markets. “We are proud to not just continue but to grow this important initiative to help enable greater access to affordable solutions for the most vulnerable.”

“Ensuring our products enable affordable access for those who need it most is critical to our commitment to building a healthier, more equitable world,” said Michael Garrison, EVP & President of the Medical Segment at BD. “For more than two decades, the BD Uniject™ Auto-Disable Prefillable Injection System has provided patients in low and middle-income countries with access to pre-filled vaccines and medicines. The continued supply of this injection system enables medicines, like contraceptives, to be delivered easily through self-administration or by community health workers.”

“Too many women stop using family planning because they’re dissatisfied with their method. Discreet, long-acting contraceptive methods can help address barriers that prevent many women from using contraceptives,” said Dr. Ru Cheng, Director of Women’s Health Innovations at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. “The expansion of this innovative partnership will support access for women and adolescents living in low- and lower-income countries to the innovative family planning products they want and need to take charge of their health, lives, and futures.”

Sayana Press is approved by regulatory authorities in more than 50 countries across the European Union and in a number of FP2030 focus countries. These countries include Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal and Uganda, as well as additional markets in Latin America and within Asia Pacific. Additional regulatory approvals are being pursued.

