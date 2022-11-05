Africa.com to feature Bill Gates on Innovating for Food Security and Climate Change in Africa

Hybrid Event to Live-Stream from University of Nairobi

Africa.com, today announced that on November 17th, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM EAT (Nairobi), it will host Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, on its virtual platform in partnership with the University of Nairobi. The hybrid event will include a live audience of 500 students from universities in Nairobi and a virtual audience of students from universities across the continent, as well as anyone interested in attending online.

The event, Innovating for Food Security and Climate Change in Africa will feature discussions between Mr. Gates and university students. The 60-minute moderated town hall format will focus on the challenges and opportunities in food security and climate adaptation in Africa, and highlight examples of African innovations needed to help accelerate progress. At a time when COP27, the United Nations conference on climate change, is taking place on the continent, and when the impact of climate change has been increasingly threatening lives and livelihoods in sub-Saharan Africa, conversations about innovating for food security and climate adaptation in Africa are especially relevant.

Pan-African and international journalist, Uduak Amimo, will moderate the live discussion in Nairobi. Ms. Amimo has over 20 years of experience as a broadcaster, during which time she interviewed many African leaders and luminaries. Ms. Amimo has worked for BBC World Service, Voice of America, Reuters, and she was the former host of the current affairs show ‘Cheche’ on Citizen TV, based in Kenya.

Teresa Clarke, Chair of Africa.com, will host the virtual audience. Ms. Clarke is Board Chair of the Legal Resources Centre of South Africa’s U.S. organization, she co-founded Student Sponsorship Programme of South Africa, and serves on the advisory boards of the Rhodes Scholarship for West Africa, Human Rights Watch, and the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art. She serves on the board of directors of two Fortune 500 companies and is a former Goldman Sachs managing director.

Virtual audience attendees will be invited to submit questions and participate in real-time polls to gauge interests and opinions throughout the event on Thursday 17 November from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM EAT (Nairobi).