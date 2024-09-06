Bill Gates Engages African Youth Voices in Nutri-Vision Dialogue 

Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, engaged in a dialogue with young leaders, nutrition experts, advocates, and Grammy Award winning musician Jon Batiste. In this dynamic conversation, the participants exchanged transformative ideas that can address malnutrition through health, agriculture, and financing solutions. These include smartphones that can tell farmers which seeds to plant depending on the weather, multiple micronutrient supplements that reduce maternal anemia and save newborn lives, and cooking oil fortified with vitamin A to strengthen immune systems.

