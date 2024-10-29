Big 5 Construct Kenya Returns For Its 2024 Showcase Endorsed By The Ministry Of Lands, Public Works, Housing And Urban Development

The event takes place from 6 – 8 November 2024 at the Sarit Expo Centre in Nairobi

The event will connect over 8,500 industry professionals with more than 150 leading construction companies from 25 countries

Country pavilions this year will feature China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Türkiye and the UAE presenting the latest in construction trends

Kenya’s economy experienced a robust recovery in 2023, with its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reaching $107.44 billion, reflecting a 14% growth compared to 2022 (Source: World Bank). The construction sector played a vital role, contributing 6.6% to the GDP, driven by a surge in residential, commercial, infrastructure and industrial projects fueled by rapid urbanization. As the construction industry continues to expand, Big 5 Construct Kenya, taking place from 6 to 8 November 2024, will showcase the latest innovations, products and solutions, bringing together industry leaders and experts to drive future growth in the sector.

The growth of the Kenyan construction sector is reflected in the leading construction and infrastructure projects, including the Konza Technology City; the LAPSSET Corridor Programme; Northlands City; Tatu City; the Mombasa Gate Bridge; the Nairobi to Mombasa Highway expansion project; the expansion of the Mombasa port; Pinnacle Towers; and Kenol-Isiolo Road. These projects are representative of the Kenya Vision 2030 and the country’s continued investment in transforming into a globally competitive, and industrialised economy.

Endorsed by the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development in Kenya, Big 5 Construct Kenya brings together contractors, consultants, developers, architects, project managers, engineers, facility managers, interior designers, agents and distributors to conduct business within Kenya’s rapidly growing construction sector, stemming from planned infrastructure projects.

“Big 5 Construct Kenya aims to support international companies tap into diverse opportunities within Kenya’s construction industry and facilitate their engagement with influential buyers and decision-makers,” said Mehtap Gursoy, Portfolio Director – Construction, dmg events. “It supports the local construction value chain and promotes collaboration between local and international stakeholders. It also provides active buyers with the opportunity to find the products, services and innovations they are seeking.”

Uniting the full construction value chain

The event is expected to host more than 8,500 professionals, including high profile buyers and decision-makers, and more than 150 exhibitors from 25 countries. As the largest construction trade exhibition in the country, Big 5 Construct Kenya serves as the perfect platform from which regional and international companies can bring their products, services, innovations and expertise to the Kenyan construction sector.

This edition of Big 5 Construct Kenya features country pavilions,such as China, Italy, Türkiye, India, Germany, Egypt and the UAE. Participating countries also include Djibouti, Ethiopia, Iraq, Kenya, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tunisia and the US. With more than 150 local and international exhibitors, Big 5 Construct Kenya offers access to the latest products, services, systems and solutions alongside networking opportunities and insight sharing.

In 2024, the exhibitors list has grown with new exhibitors across the full construction value chain, including building interiors and finishes; building materials; concrete and cement; construction tools and personal protection equipment (PPE); digital construction and intelligent buildings; heavy construction; HVAC-R; mechanical, electrical and plumbing services (MEP); solar, and urban design and landscapes. First time exhibitors include Decotech Metal, solutions provider for metals; Scaffco, scaffolding supplier and manufacturer; Suprimo, insulation and duct products specialist; Memaar Building, prefabricated buildings and construction services expert; and Aristo International, a specialist in aluminium systems, providing high-quality window, door and facade solutions.

Some of the key exhibitors include Stanley Black & Decker, Mapei, Framecad, Antarc, Bauer, Protech Industrial Equipment (Honda Power), Kirby Building System, National Industries Ceramics, Elite Tools, MC Bauchamie, Liebherr, Schnell and Ejot Fixing Solutions.

Once again, this year Big 5 Construct Kenya will be accompanied by Big 5 Talks featuring over 20 CPD-certified sessions, offering attendees the opportunity to claim continuing professional development (CPD) points and build their capabilities. More than 30 speakers will provide valuable insights on the sector’s opportunities and challenges, covering four key themes: architecture, project management, technology and sustainability.

The event is supported by Town and County Planners Association of Kenya (TCPAK), the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), the Kenya Green Building Society (KGBS), BIM Africa and the Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK).

Registration is now open with free admission to trade and industry professionals over the age of 18. For more information visit: https://www.big5constructkenya.com.