Ethiopia’s construction market size will exceed $41 billion, increasing by more than 8% over 2023-2026

Registration to attend the Big 5 Construct Ethiopia is now open

Event endorsed by the Ethiopian Ministry of Urban and Infrastructure

The twelfth edition of Addisbuild, now in the global portfolio of construction events as Big 5 Construct Ethiopia, organized by dmg events leading organizer of face-to-face events and publisher of trade magazines and information services, and Ethel Events & Communications the local partner, takes place from 18 to 20 May 2023 at the Millennium Hall in Addis Ababa Ethiopia, is now open for registrations.

Highlighting the top opportunities, products, services and stakeholders in Ethiopia’s construction industry, the exhibition brings together 6,000+ building, construction, and infrastructure professionals to network, inspire growth and uncover the latest trends and innovation in construction.

According to Global Data, the size of Ethiopia’s construction market reached $41 billion in 2021. Its average annual growth rate is expected to increase by more than 8% over 2023-2026, indicating a promising future for the industry. Whilst key sectors for growth include construction in the industrial, commercial, residential, energy and utilities and infrastructure sectors.

“Ethiopia’s construction market is bustling with activities such as the building of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, ongoing works on the New Addis Ababa International Airport, Addis Tomorrow Special Economic Zone, ERA – Haik – Bitsma – Chifra (woreda) Road Project, and ERA – Siyo – Shenen – Guder Road Development, among others. We’re excited to be bringing Addisbuild by Big 5 Construct Ethiopia back with local expertise of Ethel Events & Communications to support the continuous progress of the construction industry and economic development of the country,” says Ben Greenish, Senior Vice President – Construction at dmg events.

Endorsed by the Ethiopian Ministry of Urban and Infrastructure, the exhibition is aligned with the objectives of the nation’s 10-year perspective development plan, Ethiopia 2030: The Pathway to Prosperity, particularly the goal to prioritize a thriving construction sector. The country offers many prospects in industries including construction, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

At least 15 countries comprising 100+ manufacturers and distributors will exhibit their latest products and services, innovations and solutions pertaining to the full construction cycle from inception to completion in the Ethiopian construction industry.

Big 5 Construct Ethiopia serves as a hub for local and international players to connect and share expertise within the Ethiopian construction industry. Participants will come away with inspiration and ample opportunities to build their brands, expand their network and generate new business.

The exhibition will represent the full spectrum of the construction industry from building services to buildings interiors and finishes to materials and tools, HVAC R, MEP, digital and smart construction, concrete, to solar and urban design. Leading international players in the built environment, including Alu Décor from Spain, Narjan Cements and National Panels from Saudi Arabia, Qatar Plastics from Qatar, Kirby Building Systems from Kuwait, Kataline from India, Decowin from South Korea, Brighto Paints from Pakistan, Naffco from UAE, Elsewedy Electric and Energia from Egypt, and ELKON and GENERAL MAKINA from Turkey, will showcase state-of-the-art products and technologies that can transform the construction industry in Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Construction Work Corporation (ECWC), a leading name in the Ethiopian construction industry will be a key strategic partner of Big 5 Construct Ethiopia.

“We are extremely privileged to partner with Big 5 Construct Ethiopia. We look forward to international companies, producers, and suppliers coming into Ethiopia to start sharing their ideas and selling their products to different Ethiopian construction companies and professionals,” said Eng. Yonas Ayalew, CEO, Ethiopian Construction Work Corporation (ECWC).

The three-day event will host free-to-attend CPD certified Industry Talks that will be available to visitors on a variety of topics including technology, project management, architecture, design, sustainability, and engineering. Industry professional will be able to learn about futureproofing construction and design; gain insights from the Ethiopian real estate industry into completing projects effectively and understand more about the latest in alternative building materials or the challenges (and solutions) within industrial construction technologies in Ethiopia, to name a few topics.

Some of the high-profile speakers and industry experts including Dawit Benti, Chair of Architecture and Design, EiABC; Daniel Getachew, Director Structural Engineering, ZIAS A+E; Ayenew Yihune, Lecturer and Researcher, Addis Ababa Science and Technology University; and Eng. Amanuel Hailemariam, General Manager, Ethiopian Association of Civil Engineers will conduct insightful talks on the impact of BIM implementation, managing geotechnical test data, heritage management and reconstruction, and the role of civil engineering in achieving sustainability.

“Through the Big 5 portfolio of events, we bring diverse expertise, foster a culture of continuous learning, and expose our industry to new innovations and best practices. Our free-to-attend CPD-certified talks are available to promote bright ideas and boost optimism within the industry, adding value to our visitors,” Greenish adds. “These are a great way to discover the opportunities and the outlook for Ethiopia, to learn from others and to discover new ways of overcoming challenges and doing business.”

“This year’s Big 5 Construct Ethiopia will merge all that matters in construction and is sure to be an industry calendar highlight not to be missed,” Greenish concludes.

Big 5 Construct Ethiopia is supported by Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), ABiQ, Ethiopian Civil Engineers Association (EACE), and OSH Association.

The event is free to attend for industry professionals. To register, visit https://www.thebig5constructethiopia.com/exhibition