Bhalil is One of the Most Unique Hillside Towns in Morocco, Thanks to its Historic Cave Houses

Dating back to the fourth century, the caves were first inhabited by the Amazigh, then by the Volubilis, followed by the Banu Hilal in 1270. Nowadays, the caves – many of which are still inhabited by locals – are a tourist attraction, pulling in visitors from all over the world. All who enter it are welcomed with an enormous “I love Bhalil” sign fixed onto the town’s only major roundabout. And it’s easy to understand why – for behind Bhalil’s ordinary looking buildings lie hidden gems. The cave dwellings are quickly vanishing as Bhalil’s inhabitants prefer to live in more modern housing. There’s a clear difference between the caves that have been prepared to receive tourists and those that are still used as housing for locals.

