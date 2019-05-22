Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon To Be Honoured At Cannes For His Humanitarian Efforts!

Dr. Michael K. Obeng, Director of MiKO Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills and the Founder and CEO of R.E.S.T.O.R.E (Restoring Emotional Stability Through Outstanding Reconstructive Efforts) Worldwide Inc.; The Foundation for Reconstructive Surgery, will be honoured for his remarkable contribution to mankind at the highly anticipated Cannes Charity Gala with Elegant VIP Event Gala (EVE). This magnificent event will be hosted by Her Royal Highness Princess Isabella Yapo Sobhuza of Kaufmann, on Wednesday, 22 May 2019, at the Carlton Beach Club in Cannes, France.

Dr Obeng, the only black board-certified plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, California, has had an illustrious career spanning over a decade. Through RESTORE, Dr. Obeng and his team of volunteers provide free reconstructive surgery to children and adults in various developing countries with disfiguring deformities from birth, accidents and diseases involving not only the head and neck region, but also the extremities, trunk and breasts. In addition to the free operations, patients can expect assistance in the form of medical supplies, and food. RESTORE also educates local healthcare personnel on how to execute complex surgeries. Since its inception in 2008, RESTORE has performed over 700 reconstructive surgeries in 3 different continents, all free of charge.

The exceptional Gala event will showcase luxury, fashion, art and influential personalities from all over the globe. First ladies and their African Presidential delegations will be present on the day of the event, including several talented African and International artists and personalities of the French government. The entitled “African Chic” event will highlight the support of humanitarian causes, which supports disadvantaged children and people with various disabilities through numerous foundations.

“I’m thrilled to be honoured in such an esteemed manner. My sincere gratitude to the over 100 volunteers in the last decade without whom none of this would have happened, especially our Director of International Relations, Dawn Sutherland, and my colleagues Drs. Barry Freeman, Mehmet Atila, Paa-Ekow Hoyte-Williams and Oscar Garcia. I believe that everything begins with a vision for a better future and a passion for helping mankind. If you give more than you get, you get more than you give.” says Dr Obeng.

Former Chelsea FC Midfielder Michael Essein’s foundation will also be recognized at the 1st edition of the prestigious event. Essein’s foundation fights against various dreadful diseases that affect disadvantaged children in different parts of Africa.

“We are excited that Dr Obeng will be joining us at the special occasion. We are proud to share with the world that these foundations are doing for humanity,” says HRH Princess Isabelle Sobhuza.

The Cannes Charity Gala aims to support and bring together these foundations, providing them with a platform to partner with suited financial funders.

For more information on Dr Michael K. Obeng and his work, please visit

http://restoreworldwide.org/

https://www.mikoplasticsurgery.com/

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Africa Communications Media Group.