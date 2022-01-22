In a mental facility overrun by zombies, will you be able to escape?
On the 14th of March 2022, a game that is the product of an inquisitive mind of a young Nigerian will be launched. There’s nowhere left to hide from survival zombie classic NCHE: The Escape.
NCHE: The Escape is a new first-person shooter game filled with zombies, where the player’s main goal is to rightfully use the resources available and make their way through lasers and zombies in the quest for survival. Nigerian developer Okolie Uchechukwu along with Cleec Designs, an Indie studio based in Nigeria, has created the most anticipated mobile game in the country. The game is free to play and will be available for both iOS and Android users.
Okolie Uchechukwu carried out a test last year, and based upon the collected feedback, improved skill balance, gameplay experience for both android and IOS devices, and boosted the overall graphics and UI design. The online showcase uploaded via his official YouTube channel has gathered interest from fans of the genre across the world.
About the Game
NCHE: The Escape thrusts players into a mysterious mental facility where escape is seemingly impossible. You’ll have to keep your wits about you as you try to find a means to escape. As the perfect icing to the cake, the facility is overrun by bloodthirsty zombies, so making it out of the place alive is indeed a challenge.
Players will go through a series of eerie levels each time, encountering zombies, picking up defense supplies, and avoiding the lasers. NCHE: The Escape places players in a strange mental facility where the existence of life is unthinkable. So making your way through the facility overrun by violent zombies will be a challenging task. Players can pick up guns and ammo on their way as they move ahead in levels, in search of their way to escape.
The hitch here is that players have to be critical when using their weapons as ammo is limited. They will come across moving lasers and zombies that can be shot down any moment but sometimes simply dodging them would be a better alternative for players to make it through the advancing intense levels. The difficulty level increases with every progress as players will find it more and more challenging to withstand the approaching obstacles.
The game will be available on The Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Amazon Appstore, and the Samsung Galaxy Store. The game promises to give players a new state of thrill and ecstasy
Visit the official website of Cleec Designs to know more about the game and its latest developments. Okolie Uchechukwu actively uploads gameplay footage on his YouTube channel so you can follow him as you await the game’s release.
Game Website
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cleecdesigns
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cleecdesigns
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/cleecdesigns