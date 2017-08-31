Africa’s 10 Best Female Athletes

Maria Lourdes Mutola ( Mozambique

Maria de Lurdes Mutola, born in 1972 in Maputo, is a Mozambican athlete specializing in mid-distance races, including 800 meters. Also called the “Maputo Express”, Mutola is the only Mozambican athlete in history, including both men and women, to have won a world or Olympic title. She is also the only athlete in history to have won four world or Olympic titles over 800 meters.

During twenty years of competing at the highest level, she won the Olympic title in 2000, three titles at the World Open-Air Championships, as well as seven victories at the World Indoor Championships. She also won five titles at the African Championships, three at the African Games, and two at the Commonwealth Games. This legendary athlete has a career full of great achievements. In addition, Mutola has two world records of 1,000 meters in Brussels (1995) and Stockholm (1999), two 800-meter world championships in 1993 and 2001, first place in the 800-meter World Cup final Meters in 2001 in Lisbon, and a gold medal at the Sydney Olympic Games (2000).

Queen of the 800m, Maria Mutola is also a champion with a big heart. In a historical decision, Maria Mutola didn’t defend her 800-meter Olympic champion title in Athens in 2004. Instead, she decided to withdraw from the high Competition in order to give way to young people. “I’m leaving to give way to young talents who are full of ambition and want to enjoy the podium. I have confidence in them,” says Maria Mutola.