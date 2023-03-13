Best Customer Experience Accredited Airports in Africa

Top 10 News / March 13, 2023

The ACI World Director General’s Roll of Excellence recognises airports that have consistently delivered excellence in customer service by winning multiple ASQ awards over a five-year period during the past ten years. The following airports in Africa have earned this recognition: Aéroport International Félix Houphouët Boigny (Abidjan, Ivory Coast), Blaise Diagne International Airport (Diass, Senegal) with the latter also voted the cleanest and most enjoyable airport. Airport staff play an important role in ensuring a smooth travel experience, and Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport (Casablanca, Morocco) has been recognized for having the most dedicated staff.

