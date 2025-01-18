Benin and CARICOM Forge Path to Sustainable Prosperity

Benin and Caribbean nations are deepening ties to advance economic cooperation and foster sustainable development, with a focus on the green and blue economies. At a meeting in Cotonou, Benin’s Foreign Affairs Minister Bakary Olushegun emphasized their shared history and ambitions, positioning CARICOM as a pivotal axis of Benin’s diplomacy. The alliance aims to enhance connectivity, trade, and innovation in agriculture, energy, digital technologies, and manufacturing. With CARICOM’s 19-million-strong market as a gateway to the U.S., this partnership promises new opportunities for youth and entrepreneurs, building a sustainable and prosperous future across the Atlantic.

Source: africanews.