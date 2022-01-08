Beijing To Appoint a Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the announcement during a visit to Kenya on Thursday as the U.S. envoy to the Horn heads to Ethiopia. The region has also seen setbacks from a coup in Sudan and an election stand-off in Somalia. The visiting Chinese top diplomat said his country will appoint a special envoy to lead the peace process in the Horn of Africa. Speaking in the coastal Kenyan city of Mombasa, Wang said his country will support the people of the Horn of Africa in finding peace. He said it was important to have a consultation on equal footing and to put the destiny of this region firmly in its own people’s hands. The plan to appoint a special envoy for a war-torn region is seen as part of China’s ambitious plan to play a role in the region’s politics and security.
SOURCE: VOA