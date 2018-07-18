Be The Legacy. Announcement Of Humanitarian Class Of 2018

In recognition of the 100th year anniversary of the birth of great leader and visionary Nelson Mandela, the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) announces its 4th and final category for Class of 2018.

This category recognizes efforts made by people of African descent based in Africa and their counterparts across the diaspora who are pushing for positive activism that enhances humanitarian values.

The announcement, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s birth, is aimed at inspiring all of humanity to strive to attain the humanitarian values espoused and championed by the iconic leader.

We therefore call upon everyone, no matter where you will be on July 18th 2018, to take up the challenge given by Mandela when he said, “It is in your hands to make of the world a better place”. We believe he was passing the torch to all of humanity and charging us with the responsibility to solve the challenges facing our world today.

We salute all Class of 2018 honorees and ask that they all find the MADIBA within themselves to make the world and Africa a better place. BE THE LEGACY.

