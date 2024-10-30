Batswana Head to the Polls with Ruling Party Seeking to Extend 58-year Rule

Botswana’s national election has opened with voters set to decide whether the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), which has governed the country for 58 years, will stay in power for another five years. The incumbent president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, is seeking a second and final term amid economic challenges that have shaken confidence in his once-stable party. Botswana’s economy depends on the exportation of diamonds. However, global demand for diamonds has fallen, leading to the country’s economic downturn. Already, the Southern African country has seen youth unemployment surge to 27%, pressuring Masisi’s government to diversify beyond diamonds. The BDP’s campaign promises economic reform, focusing on mineral processing, agriculture, and tourism. Three other men – Duma Boko, Dumelang Saleshando, and Mephato Reatile – are contesting the presidency. With high voter engagement, results are anticipated within days, marking a pivotal moment for Botswana’s political and economic future.



SOURCE: AP NEWS