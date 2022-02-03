Bamako Manages to Celebrate Against All Odds

Mali has long been known for its music, dance, and cultural festivals, despite an ongoing insurgency that has halted most tourism. The Fari Foni Waati festival depends on participants who come from other countries in the West African region as well as Europe to perform original dance pieces alongside Malian performers. Drissa Samake, the managing director of the Blonba center, said that even though many participants could not make it to Bamako this year because of the travel embargo, calling off the festival was never an option. The Festival on the Niger will be held next weekend in Ségou, Mali, and Festival Agna in Koulikoro takes place later in February. Both will bring together musicians from around the country. How Mali’s current political situation will progress remains to be seen, but music and dancing is sure to continue.
SOURCE: VOA