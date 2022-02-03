Bamako Manages to Celebrate Against All Odds

Top 10 News / February 3, 2022 / 1 minute of reading

Mali has long been known for its music, dance, and cultural festivals, despite an ongoing insurgency that has halted most tourism. The Fari Foni Waati festival depends on participants who come from other countries in the West African region as well as Europe to perform original dance pieces alongside Malian performers. Drissa Samake, the managing director of the Blonba center, said that even though many participants could not make it to Bamako this year because of the travel embargo, calling off the festival was never an option. The Festival on the Niger will be held next weekend in Ségou, Mali, and Festival Agna in Koulikoro takes place later in February. Both will bring together musicians from around the country. How Mali’s current political situation will progress remains to be seen, but music and dancing is sure to continue.

SOURCE: VOA

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar
Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here