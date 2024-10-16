Balancing the Risks and Rewards of AI in the Global South

AI offers great potential to humanity. However, it also presents significant risks, particularly in the Global South. These risks include job displacement due to automation, deepening digital divides, biased algorithms, and privacy violations. Countries in the Global South, which often rely on foreign technology, face additional challenges like reduced control over AI standards and infrastructure vulnerabilities. Solutions to these risks include greater involvement of developing nations in setting global AI standards, investment in education and digital infrastructure, and the creation of inclusive AI policies. Initiatives like India’s “AI for All” and Brazil’s “Conecta” offer promising models of how Global South countries can equip their citizens for the coming AI disruption. Stakeholders should also create and enforce regulatory frameworks to mandate transparency and address biases, data protection, and surveillance. Finally, Global South countries should invest in local AI policy and research and support local AI initiatives to reduce dependence on foreign technology providers.



SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share it!