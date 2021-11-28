Bag Some Time with Former #DI Emerging Creative and Mebala Founder, Tihalefang Moeletsi

November 28, 2021

When it comes to luggage, most bags sacrifice personality for functionality. Fortunately, former Design Indaba Emerging Creative, Tihalefang Moeletsi, doesn’t see why the two can’t coexist and has developed a line that is high fashion and high function.    Meaning “colours” in Setswana, Mebala Focuses on premium handcrafted and customized bags that are deeply rooted in African culture, his designs are centred on functionality, simplicity, and the expression of self. With a background in Economics, Moeletsi describes his journey into fashion as somewhat unconventional.

