South Africa rapper, Born to Hip-Hop/Rap musician, baddyloop, in Johannesburg, Gift Nkomo developed a love for music at an early age.

From the age of ten, he would spend most of his time writing and producing beats as well as rapping mostly over his favourite artist learning they melody and rhymes. This childhood experience helped to shape his musical journey and as a teenager he was already writing his own music and performing at family functions and events in his home town. When he left school, he decided to attend the Central Johannesburg College of business in Langlaagte. During his college year he didn’t really find a passion for learning but always wanted to own his own record label called G4G MUSIC PRODUCTION, while at college he was gaining experience and having fun.

After college he decided to really focus on building his professional career. He enjoyed playing and producing music at the back of his home they called the gozo hut but he knew he couldn’t do this for the rest of his life and, like many other musicians, he was looking for a breakthrough.

When Gift decided to begin Learning, his skills, soulful voice and haunting lyrics, immediately gathered a loyal fan base around him. His style of music is not just limited to Hip-Hop/Rap but is also influenced by R&B. The melodic mix creates a distinctive sound that intrigues and transports his listeners. He seems larger than life on stage with his music penetrating into hearts and souls. Gift also began recording demos from the time he was in his teen life. He put recording on hold for a number of years while he was building a brand, but after a number of years of finding his brand he decided to take a break and focus more on recording again.

He has become best known for his single “Never Enough” which became an instant hit when it was released. It brought him fame on the underground music scene and found its way into local community. The lyrical subject and deftness of imagery is what made this single such a breakout. Since the release of this single, his career has come a long way.