As the holiday season draws to a close and the back-to-school frenzy threatens to take that last thread of sanity you’re holding onto, we thought you’d may appreciate a checklist to help stay organised.
Getting organised
From stationery and textbooks to lunch boxes and uniforms, make sure you have everything your child needs to perform well at school. Create a few lists which you can check off as you journey through 2022. An always-on list which includes things like lunch items; stationery and must-haves for the first aid kit will keep you on top of things. On a quarterly basis, take inventory of clothing size changes; more costlier items which may require significant budget spend such as your daughter’s ballet pumps. These two lists alone will help you foresee any expenses and budget accordingly.
Book that hair appointment
The December holidays are the perfect time to allow your children to have fun with their hair. Be sure to book that hair appointment well in advance as January doesn’t favour blue hair colour or collarbone length hair on your seven-year-old son. Keep your kid looking sharp by visiting a professional hairdresser or barber at least once a month.
Jot down important dates for the year
Make use of your calendar by marking off all the important dates of the year which you cannot afford to miss. These can include parent-teacher meeting days; exams; concerts you need to be present at and camping trips you need to prep for. Give your calendar a quick glance on the weekly to ensure that you’re ahead of the game. Make sure the calendar is easily accessible and visible to your spouse, for example.
Create a dedicated space for homework
School is physically; mentally and emotionally taxing on a child. Create a haven for your child on their return from the school day from which they can comfortably enjoy a meal and finish their homework. Ensure that the space is well-lit – natural light is wonderful for learning, comfortable quiet. Place a flower in an attractive vase and maybe a motivational quote in a frame and your homely workspace is complete. l.
Plan regular play dates
Balance your child’s days out by intentionally planning play dates with their besties. Good friendships work magic for the soul – not only do these contribute to a higher level of confidence but, it also helps build a child emotionally and morally. and these are just as important to a little adult as it is to an older one.
Safety first
While the pandemic may feel like it is drawing to a well-anticipated end, you want to be sure that your child isn’t skimping on hygiene habits you may have taught them over these past two years. While COVID isn’t necessarily transferred via surfaces, cleanliness is key to avoid the transfer of other baddies such as E-coli and Staphylococcus. And schools are a hotspot for germ infestation. Make sure that your child is armed with a medical grade sanitiser which is portable. Scented hand sanitisers offer gimmicky alternatives though they sadly, don’t offer much protection. Go for trusted brands which have withstood stringent testing. Dettol for example is one of these brands as it has been tested in labs against S. Aureus, E. coli, P. aeruginosa, E. hirae and other germs.