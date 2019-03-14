AY Makun Talks Humble Beginnings & Road To Success On ‘Binging With Gamechangers’

Ayodeji Richard Makun, popularly known by his stage name, ‘A.Y,’ is a
multi-award-winning Nigerian actor, comedian, radio and T.V presenter,
actor, writer, director and MC. But what many may not know about him, are
his humble beginnings and obstacle-filled road to success.
On the season 2-debut episode of TV show, Binging with Gamechangers, AY
shares his inspirational story with host, Seyi Banigbe.
From the untimely death of his parents at a young age, to becoming a
father figure to his siblings and spending 9 years in university due to
the burden of responsibilities, to becoming Alibaba’s personal assistant,
to eventually becoming the AY we all know and love – he spills all on this
episode.
The corporate gamechanger on Episode 1 of the show is female engineer,
Abbie Fasasi, who is the Managing Partner of engineering firm, XMOS
Africa. She is not just an engineer but heads an engineering firm and on
this episode, Abbie sheds light on her career growth, defying
stereotypical gender assumptions about who an engineer should be, and
more.
Check it out below:
About Binging with Gamechangers
The BWG show delves into the minds of people with successful brands and
careers who have thrived in Nigeria despite evident barriers. It also
emphasizes the need for individuals to ultimately pursue their passion in
order to live a happier and more fulfilled life.
It is hosted by trained lawyer and entrepreneur, Seyi Banigbe, who is
passionate about empowering Nigerians to become financially independent
whilst following their dreams. She oversees several successful businesses
in Nigeria, including popular jewelry brand, Bland2Glam.
The show is currently airing online as well as on Africa Magic Family, NTA
Network, STV, LTV, MYtv and NTA2. You can visit @thebwgshow on all social
media for more details.