South African-born Nic Fredman presents two decades of oil paintings and mixed media pieces in a show entitled “Nic Fredman: A Retrospective” from 30 October – 30 November 2021 at Spin Street Gallery in Cape Town.
Works on show include small panoramic landscapes produced over the last 3 years, many of them during the various Covid lockdowns. Earlier pieces date back to 2003 when Nic returned to Cape Town after living in London for 28 years. He completed his under-graduate art studies at Central, Hornsey before studying printmaking at the Reijks Akademie in Amsterdam. He then obtained a postgraduate degree at the Slade School of Fine art in London. Nic is a multiple award-winning artist who has exhibited widely in the UK, Amsterdam and South Africa.