AU Joins Calls Against Discriminating Southern Africa

The measures act “as a disincentive for information sharing in the future, potentially posing a threat to health security on the continent and globally”, the AU said in a statement. SA researchers were the first to discover the highly mutated Omicron coronavirus variant in late-November. EU states, the US and Britain, among other nations such as Israel and Australia, immediately imposed travel curbs on seven Southern African countries, including SA, after they reported several cases of the Omicron variant, which is considered highly infectious.
SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE