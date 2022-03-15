- Africa Travel Week attendees will receive a discount code for 15% off all Euromonitor reports from 01 March to 30 April.
- Reliable information on travel trends and patterns will be crucial for travel and tourism companies who want to rebuild after months of isolation and lockdowns.
Reliable information about travel trends, customer sentiment and emerging travel patterns are crucial for both the recovery and resilience of the travel trade in the years ahead. Africa Travel Week is therefore pleased to announce a partnership with two of the world’s top data-crunching companies: Euromonitor and ForwardKeys.
Africa Travel Week, headlined by World Travel Market (WTM) Africa and International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) Africa, attendees will receive a discount code for 15% off all Euromonitor reports from 01 March to 30 April. Reports will cover topics such as opportunities in services and payments in sub-Saharan Africa; the online travel and intermediaries in South Africa, as well as the online travel and intermediaries in Kenya.
“Companies around the world are rethinking their business models,” says Euromonitor’s Ayesha Makuyi. “Questions of survival are becoming more pressing. Our research helps companies re-evaluate their assumptions and identify new opportunities, using our global insights in different categories across the 210 countries and territories that we cover. We can answer questions like which markets to target, which segments are most promising, what actions should be taken, and what is the economic impact?”
“Our Travel Survey assists companies to stay on top of the latest innovations by understanding consumer trends, new business models in travel bookings, new consumer preferences such as post-pandemic traveller attitudes and behaviours,” she continues.
Euromonitor International monitors and analyses industry trends in travel globally and regionally from the “big picture” down to specific category levels by providing information on market sizes (historic and five-year forecasts), company and brand data, tourism expenditure, booking channels, and much more. Delegates can read Euromonitor International’s latest travel innovation research at this site: Travel Rewired: Innovation Strategies for a Resilient Recovery.
ForwardKeys will provide relevant and comprehensive data for a global trends report that will be launched at WTM Africa. During the opening ceremony, speakers and panellists will unpack the data from the trends report, analyse the implications and discuss the recommendations that arise from this report.
Olivier Ponti, VP of Insights at ForwardKeys, explains relevant data will play a crucial role in helping rebuild the travel and tourism sector in Africa.
“As one of the world’s leading travel analytics firms, ForwardKeys feels strongly about rebuilding the travel and tourism sector in Africa,” he said. “We can help tourism organisations, hoteliers and travel operators kickstart their new plans and marketing initiatives with solid, reliable travel intelligence. With travel re-activation taking place across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, improved flight connectivity between many African nations with the world, exciting new airport hubs arising – now is the time for experts to share their wealth of knowledge and get back to doing what we love best…. to travel!”
“We partner with World Travel Market Africa every year,” Makuyi concludes. “It is a leading travel event in the region, and we have seen the show grow. So, we are delighted to be a partner in such a prestigious event.”
“We are excited to partner with two of the world’s top data-crunching companies so we can provide delegates with the data and information they need to gear up for the future of travel and tourism,” concludes Martin Hiller, Content + Creative Director: Travel, Tourism and Creative Industries at RX Africa, organisers of Africa Travel Week
