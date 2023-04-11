Attacks Make Burkinabes Uneasy

At least 44 civilians were killed in two separate attacks on villages in northern Burkina Faso, authorities there said. A local governor, Rodolphe Sorgho, blamed terrorists for the “despicable and barbaric” attacks, without naming a specific group. In a statement Sorgho gave his “sincere condolences to the grieving families and wishes a rapid recovery to the wounded.” Few other details were available about the incidents, but a resident of one of the villages told AFP “a large number of terrorists” attacked late on Thursday, with gunfire sounding throughout the night. Large areas of the north and east of Burkina Faso have become ungovernable since 2018. Millions have fled their homes, fearing further raids by gunmen who frequently descend on rural communities on motorbikes. Thousands have been killed.

SOURCE: CNN