As the voice of the African energy sector, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org/), represents all facets of the African oil and gas industry, and is therefore wholly committed to supporting this year’s South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) 2023 Conference and Exhibition (https://apo-opa.info/3YWl6Bw). As an official strategic partner to SSOP 2023, the AEC recognizes the conference’s status as a primary driver of international investment into South Sudan’s burgeoning energy sector.

With South Sudan’s Ministry of Petroleum having launched its first oil licensing round in June 2021 in an attempt to accelerate upstream activities to boost oil production to 300,000 barrels per day by this year, the East African country is looking at expanding collaboration with existing investors while creating new partnerships with other regional and foreign players to boost its oil and gas market. In this scenario, the AEC will help facilitate new dialogue and investment between South Sudan and global stakeholders.

“The Chamber is excited to play a crucial role in this tremendous and monumental event in South Sudan,” stated Executive Chairman of the AEC, NJ Ayuk, who added, “Over the past few years, South Sudan has positioned itself as a regional leader for energy development in East Africa, turning enhanced energy prospects into a reality in order to reshape its economy, transition towards energy security, and strengthen ties with its neighbors to make energy poverty in Africa history by 2030.”

The AEC recognizes SSOP’s unique position as a platform for international and regional policymakers, companies and investors to network and discuss the future of the South Sudanese energy sector. Despite these immense opportunities to bring socioeconomic development to the world’s youngest country however, U.S.-imposed sanctions on 15 businesses and government units in South Sudan’s energy industry have hampered development and hindered foreign investment into the country’s oil and gas projects, thus preventing the country from harnessing the full potential of its natural resources for the benefit of its people and economic standing.

Despite the implementation of a peace deal in 2018 and the formation of a unified government in 2020, the sanctions persist and continue to minimize South Sudan’s efforts to alleviate energy poverty while dampening international interest towards investing in the country. Therefore, this year’s SSOP conference and exhibition will serve as a prime opportunity to bring assurance to investors and highlight the lucrative and prospective opportunities on offer in the country’s energy sector.

Participating last year at the African Energy Week 2022 (https://apo-opa.info/3Sqp0jC) conference and exhibition, South Sudan led in keynotes, panel discussions and networking sessions on several key issues including oil and gas investment in East Africa as well as the energy transition in an effort to attract international investment to the country while showcasing South Sudan as the gateway to energy development opportunities the East African energy space. During SSOP 2023, this trend will continue, with the event serving as the premier platform to connect investors with East African opportunities.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to optimize the diversification of energy investment coming into South Sudan, the AEC is currently in the midst of showcasing opportunities across Africa’s burgeoning energy sector as a part of the organization’s European investment tour, which seeks to maximize energy partnerships between Africa and Europe in an attempt to drive market stability, maximize energy investments and promote socioeconomic development towards making energy poverty history in Africa by 2030.

Taking place in Juba from 14-16 June under the theme, ‘The Engine of East African Growth,’ SSOP 2023 will be held in official partnership with the country’s Ministry of Petroleum and the AEC, confirming South Sudan’s commitment towards promoting development through petroleum exploration and production while facilitating opportunities for new deals, new investments, and new relationships.

