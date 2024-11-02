As Naira Declines, Residents Turn to Dollar Hoarding as a Safeguard

Nigeria has launched an amnesty program starting October 31, designed to bring foreign currency held outside the banking system back into circulation. This initiative aims to revive the struggling naira. Finance Minister Wale Edun stated on Thursday that individuals will not face tax audits, nor will the government seize their assets, and the program will remain open for nine months. Edun noted that this situation presents a unique opportunity, not only for individuals who typically wish to comply with laws and standard business practices but also to mobilize idle dollars into the financial system. This influx can bolster our reserves and positively influence the exchange rate.

BUSINESS INSIDER