Skip to content

As Naira Declines, Residents Turn to Dollar Hoarding as a Safeguard

Nigeria has launched an amnesty program starting October 31, designed to bring foreign currency held outside the banking system back into circulation. This initiative aims to revive the struggling naira. Finance Minister Wale Edun stated on Thursday that individuals will not face tax audits, nor will the government seize their assets, and the program will remain open for nine months. Edun noted that this situation presents a unique opportunity, not only for individuals who typically wish to comply with laws and standard business practices but also to mobilize idle dollars into the financial system. This influx can bolster our reserves and positively influence the exchange rate.

BUSINESS INSIDER

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.