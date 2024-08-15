Arts Envoy Salome Agbaroji Deepens United States (U.S.), Nigeria Cultural Ties Through Poetry

Salome Agbaroji, the 2023/2024 U.S. National Youth Poet Laureate visited Nigeria from July 21 to 29 as part of the U.S. Department of State’s Arts Envoy Program. Agbaroji is a celebrated Nigerian American poet, who has performed spoken word poetry at the White House, the United Nations, and the Golden Globes Pre-Show, among many other prestigious stages.

During her visit to Nigeria, Agbaroji, a first year Harvard University student, traveled to Enugu to connect with her roots and immerse herself in the local arts and culture scene. She visited the Center for Memories, a repository of the rich history and culture of the Igbo people, hosted a poetry workshop at the University of Nigeria’s Window on America, and headlined an evening of discussions and networking with the creative community in Enugu.

In Lagos, Agbaroji conducted workshops for young poets and spoken word artists, visited the University of Lagos to meet creative arts professors and students, and hosted a poetry slam competition for high school students. To conclude her visit, Agbaroji joined Nigerian spoken word artist and 2022 Lagos International Poetry Festival Slam Champion Deborah Johnson for a moderated conversation about their work in the creative industry. The event featured poem recitations and an open mic session, where Agbaroji and other artists shared their work.

Audiences in Lagos and Enugu, including high school and university students, arts professors, emerging and established poets and artists, found Agbaroji’s work relatable, engaging, and enjoyable. Agbaroji’s desire to share her talents in poetry through mentorships and workshops resulted in meaningful connections and cultural exchange with the Nigerian literary community. The activities in both cities inspired young students to envision a future in the creative arts through poetry.

Reflecting on her visit, Agbaroji expressed appreciation for being able to connect with Nigeria’s vibrant art scene through the U.S. Arts Envoy Program. “I’m thankful to have had the opportunity to visit Nigeria for the first time through the Arts Envoy program. Watching a participant start a poem during our workshop, collaborate with others, and then perform it live at our open mic night was incredibly uplifting,” Agbaroji added.

U.S. Consulate Public Affairs Officer Julie McKay highlighted the importance of cultural exchanges like Agbaroji’s visit to Nigeria and their ability to bring Americans and Nigerians together to share ideas and expertise, promote mutual understanding and freedom of expression. “One of the most empowering opportunities we can offer young people is a platform where their voices can be heard,” McKay said. “Poetry is an inspiring platform for youth to express their creativity and sense of self.”

The Public Diplomacy Section of the U.S. Mission in Nigeria supports programs that bring American cultural leaders to Nigeria to meet, exchange ideas and collaborate with their Nigerian counterparts. Through these people-to-people connections, the U.S. Mission hopes to foster a deeper relationship between the people of Nigeria and the United States.

