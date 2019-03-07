Artists Performing At Boiler Room X Ballantine’s True Music Africa

After successfully touring in South Africa, Kenya and Cameroon, Accra is the next stop on the True Music Africa tour and will bring together a killer line-up of exciting artists from Ghana’s buzzing hip-hop and trap scenes. Boiler Room x Ballantine’s True Music Africa is happening on Saturday, 23rd March at a secret location in Accra.

Meet The Artists

La Meme Gang

The hottest collective emerging from Ghana, La Meme Gang, is comprised of six members; Darko Vibes, $pacely, RJZ, Kidd Black, KwakuBS and Nxwth. With their debut EP “La Meme Tape” in 2017 churning out hits such as “Yaa Baby”, “Godzilla” and “MadOp” and their latest projects, La Meme Gang has managed to gain a dedicated fandom and play sell-out gigs, inspiring a new wave of urban music in Ghana. La Meme Gang

Kwesi Arthur

Kwesi Arthur is a rap sensation hailing from Tema. Whilst having a challenging childhood, Kwesi Arthur’s rap career had its stepping stone after listening to Drake’s “Thank Me Later”. In 2017, he caught listeners ears after dropping “Grind Day Remix” featuringSarkodie andMedikal produced by Kayso. He has been rising fast ever since and was nominated at the 2018 BET Awards for Best New International Act.

Amaarae

Ghanaian born singer, songwriter, producer, sound engineer and DJ, Amaarae is an emerging sensation whose sound is characterised by an eclectic blend of bold yet sexy lyricism and longing vulnerable melodies. The polarizing combination of uninhibited wordplay and Amaarae’s small yet alluring vocals are what makes this young woman so stark yet refreshing to listen to.

DJ Mic Smith

Michael Owusu Smith known as DJ Mic Smith is the boss of Shutdown Empire, a record label bringing fresh and infectious Ghanaian sounds. The award-winning DJ hosts YFM’s drive time show “The Dryve”, he is a regular DJ of Nigerian afrobeats star Mr.Eazi. DJ Mic Smith is also known for producing hit songs such as Blessings featuring Mr. Eazi, “Yenkor” featuring Kwesi Arthur and “Jama” featuring Patoranking and Lil Shaker.

Vision DJ

Vision DJ also known as Francis Essah Aboagye, was awarded “Discovery DJ of the Year” in 2013. Since then he has quickly become a common name in the Ghanaian music scene, playing an eclectic range of music, including R&B, hip hop, afro-pop, hip life, dancehall and soca. He rocks the weekly morning drive with Ms Naa on YFM. As a producer, Vision DJ has collaborated with artists likeMr. Eazi, E.L, A.I, and King Promise to drop dance floor bangers.