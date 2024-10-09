Artificial Intelligence: DOWA launches AI Policy Case Study Challenge For Nigerian Students

Following the success of its in-person pilot internship programme and inaugural masterclass hosted at Google, a non-profit organization, Doing Good Work in Africa (DOWA), has announced the launch of its AI Policy Case Study Challenge open to undergraduate and graduate students of Nigerian descent, both home and abroad.

The DOWA AI Policy Case Study Challenge, which hopes to shape the future of AI governance in Nigeria, will focus on Artificial Intelligence in the Nigerian landscape, with emphasis in sectors such as education, healthcare/medicine, and Intellectual Property law.

A breakdown of the cash prizes totaling N1.6 million to the winners include N800,000 to 1st place, N500,000 (2nd place) and N300,000 (3rd place). There will also be special recognition for the top 15 entries.

All three winners will also secure an opportunity to work on an AI mini-project/micro-internship with the Office of SSAP – SDGs, in partnership with the National Bureau of Statistics.

To participate, applicants must submit a three – four-page policy brief (plus a one-page executive summary) focused on AI governance in Healthcare, Intellectual Property, or Education; and also work individually or in teams of two to provide innovative solutions to Nigeria’s AI challenges.

In a statement by Ola Erogbogbo-Oyeniyi, made available to Africa Interviews, the Study Challenge application portal was launched on Monday, September 23rd and will close on Saturday, October 19th, 2024.

It added that DOWA has assembled a global panel of six AI experts to judge the competition.

While questions from challenge participants are due on Wednesday, October 2nd, there will be a Q&A session with applicants on Saturday, October 5th, and judging will commence on Thursday, October 31st, a few days before the winners will be announced on Saturday, November 2nd.

Founded in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, DOWA is a free internship placement programme for self-motivated, forward-thinking students who seek internships that provide diverse, experiential learning opportunities in high-impact, innovative sectors in Africa.

The organisation noted that as of August 2024, it had 91 students from over 30 schools intern with over 20 startups across 11 African countries.

The DOWA inaugural Masterclass, which held on Monday, July 29th, in Lagos, Nigeria, featured Googlers, DOWA interns and partners, including Nigerian students and a member of the World Bank Group, in a session, titled “Artificial Intelligence in Nigeria: An Engagement with DOWA Interns.

“By fostering brain gain through global internship experiences, we aim to equip individuals with real-world skills, expand their professional networks, and accelerate their career trajectory toward leadership roles. This approach not only catalyses personal career growth but also drives long-term success and transformation in African communities,” it noted.

Applicants can submit their policy briefs here.