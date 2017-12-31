The Art of Being Punctual in Johannesburg

Getting Enough Sleep

To get up on time for work or meetings, it’s important to get enough sleep the night before in order to wake up refreshed and ready to start the day. According to the National Sleep Foundation, the appropriate hours of sleep one should get each night is an average between 7.5 and 8 hours of sleep per night.

Maintaining good sleep regularly helps with your circadian rhythm, which is basically your internal body clock that cycles between sleepiness and alertness at regular intervals. Off-course with the modern lifestyles that we lead, with high stress levels and so much to do, the circadian rhythm can be disrupted, causing you to feel tired and less attentive.

I started out, as an experiment for 28 days, to get into bed at the same time every day, ensuring that I sleep for 7.5 hours. At the end of the experiment, I found that my body naturally felt tired around the same time every night and I naturally woke up, without the help of an alarm, just after 7 hours of sleep. I felt more refreshed and ready to take on the day.

Avoiding caffeine (tea and coffee) before bedtime and spending time on my phone to quickly browse through social media and my emails also helped with turning in for the night. Exercising also helped me in regulating my sleeping patterns, and also helped me better manage stress and anxiety.

I’d definitely advise healthy sleeping patterns as a way to get back into being on top of your game.