January 14, 2022

Art Department PTA is an independent rap duo from Pretoria East. DETHRONE is the third  EP project from the two, and the title speaks of how they intend to dethrone anything and anyone sitting at the top of the local hip hop scene, and taking over the top spot.

With their talent and rap skill, the industry surely has to be on the lookout. The project explores a different mix of hip hop, rap, and afro-pop sounds. All eight tracks recorded, mixed and mastered at V Acres Recording Studio, Pretoria East, South Africa.

