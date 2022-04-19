Art Department PTA is a rap duo from Pretoria East. “I Got Time” is their newest music video release off their current eight-track DETHRONE EP. Coming together from being solo acts in 2014, the duo has since been putting out music, with three projects and a number of music videos and artist interviews to their belt.
Composing and recording music under their own independent record label V Acres, the duo explores different types of sounds, with the versatility to execute on afro-pop, drill, trap, and hip hop amongst others. The duo has been featured on a number of local radio interviews including Pheli FM, WOW FM, and Commuter FM amongst others, and with a growing social media following, you can follow on Instagram @artdepartmentpta on Twitter @artdepartmentZA and on Facebook as ArtDepartment Pta.