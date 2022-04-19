Art Department PTA

Headlines, Music / April 19, 2022 / 1 minute of reading / By

Art Department PTA is a rap duo from Pretoria East. “I Got Time” is their newest music video release off their current eight-track DETHRONE EP. Coming together from being solo acts in  2014, the duo has since been putting out music, with three projects and a number of music videos and artist interviews to their belt.  

Composing and recording music under their own independent record label V Acres, the duo explores different types of sounds, with the versatility to execute on afro-pop, drill, trap,  and hip hop amongst others. The duo has been featured on a number of local radio interviews including Pheli FM, WOW FM, and Commuter FM amongst others, and with a  growing social media following, you can follow on Instagram @artdepartmentpta on Twitter  @artdepartmentZA and on Facebook as ArtDepartment Pta.

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar
Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here