Why Arts & Culture is Key to Workforce Development

Which one of the above doesn’t fit? According to a report recently published by the United Nations, they all fit together seamlessly; arts and culture is an unappreciated form of creating sustainable jobs in cities around the world, and especially in Africa. UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, published a landmark study, Global Report on Culture for Sustainable Urban Development which contends that culture is a key resource of sustainable urban development, including job creation and workforce development.

When we think about creating jobs for Africa, we often think about manufacturing, agriculture, and services as leading industries that can ignite job creation. But the creative industries are already playing a role in helping to create the jobs that Africa so desperately needs to employ the explosive growth in people under the age of 25 coming into the job market in the coming decades.

The world’s best example of an economy driven by a workforce highly trained in the arts is Los Angeles. Los Angeles is a city whose primary industry is culture – Hollywood produces films and music that are exported to the world, and this industry is considered the primary employer in the Los Angeles area.

Workforce development efforts in Los Angeles map workers into the creative industries, as this is where the jobs are in that region. According to “Supporting the Creative Economy in Los Angeles,” published by L.A. Creates, workforce development in the arts falls into three categories of training: 1) better preparation for a career in arts and culture during middle and high school years; 2) training unskilled workers in specific skills to respond to employer needs; 3) entrepreneurial training to teach people how to earn a living in the arts.

A well known example of how culture can create jobs is Nollywood, the $3 billion Nigerian film industry which now employs approximately one million Nigerians. The current state of Nollywood does not provide for a glowing case study in workforce development, but the role that workforce development has played as the backdrop to what we know today as Nollywood is an interesting story.

In the 1970s, the Nigerian government launched the Nigerian Television Authority, which became successful in the 1980s. The government trained a workforce of skilled technicians in the production of indigenous film made for TV, including script writers, editors, cameramen, sound and light experts, and post production editing.

In the 1990s, the Nigerian Television Authority changed its strategy, and abandoned local production in favor of imported film. This left the workforce trained in film production with no work, and created the enabling environment to redeploy those skills in the birth of Nollywood.

1 [Photo Credit: Thanapun /Shutterstock, Inc.] 2 [Photo credit: Nollywood film maker]