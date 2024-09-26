Archaeologists Unearth Ancient Egyptian Army Barracks and Bronze Sword

Top 10 News

Archaeologists have uncovered the remains of an ancient Egyptian army barracks and various artifacts, including a bronze sword engraved with the name of King Ramses II, in northwestern Egypt. Located about 90 kilometers south of Alexandria, the complex consisted of warehouses and barracks used to house soldiers who defended Egypt’s borders from Libyan tribes and sea peoples. While it is unclear how old the fort is, archaeologists found a limestone block engraved with Ramses II’s name, suggesting it was built during his reign. Ramses II, who was Pharaoh from 1279 BC to 1213 BC, led Egypt during a time of economic prosperity, likely prompting the construction of these fortifications. Excavations revealed personal items like weapons, hunting tools, kohl applicators, and necklaces made of carnelian and faience. Scarab beetles, representing Egyptian gods, and the burial site of a cow, symbolizing strength and abundance, were also discovered.

SOURCE: CNN

