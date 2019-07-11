Applications Now Open For Coveted 6-Month 2020 Internship At Boeing In Seattle

Applications have opened for the coveted 6-month 2020 IBIP internship at Boeing in Seattle.

Successful interns on the 2019 programme included Kenyan students Aogah Winnie Achieng and Monica Nyawira who received valuable hands on experience of a variety of disciplines, including business operations, finance, marketing, and strategy in the aviation industry and exposure to Boeing’s latest advances in business and technology.

See details of the criteria and application process below which closes on 6th August.

Are you studying, or recently graduated, and aiming for a career in aerospace? Now’s your chance, with a fully-paid, six-month opportunity in Boeing’s coveted International Business Intern Program (IBIP) in the United States.

Launched in 2012, IBIP gives valuable exposure to Boeing’s latest advances in business and technology. It offers hands-on experience of a variety of disciplines including finance, project management, strategy and marketing analysis, supply-chain management, and business operations. The program will be based in Seattle in the state of Washington.

“IBIP is a valuable opportunity and a superb bridge to the working world,” says J Miguel Santos, Managing Director for Sub-Sahara Africa of Boeing International and Director of International Sales for Boeing Commercial Airplanes in Africa.

“IBIP helps ensure a robust talent pipeline for the industry and it’s a splendid opportunity for the interns to get exposure and experience at the world’s largest aerospace company,” says Santos.

Minimum requirements

* You must be currently enrolled or have graduated no earlier than January 16, 2019 from a foreign undergraduate or graduate business related degree program.

* Available to work fulltime in Seattle from January 2020 to July 2020.

* Business major or proven business experience in business, industrial engineering, accounting, finance, human resources, marketing, strategy, management, information systems, etc.

* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

* High academic achievement.

* Leadership & teamwork skills.

Process

* Entries close on August 6.

* Candidates will be interviewed in August and September, and the internships start on January 17.

* Link to apply

Click here for a video on the programme.



