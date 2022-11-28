All text, images, video, and audio content distributed by APO Group will be published on VoxAfrica’s website in English and French

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, today announced a content agreement with Pan-African broadcaster VoxAfrica (www.VoxAfrica.com). The partnership means that all text, images, video and audio content distributed by APO Group will be published on VoxAfrica’s website in English and French.

Created 2008, VoxAfrica is a multi-award winning Pan African, bilingual, free-to-air TV platform with a three-channel network consisting of VoxAfrica Afrique, VoxAfrica Europe Francophone, and VoxAfrica Anglophone. The VoxAfrica network is now one of the most popular broadcasters of African programming in Europe and Francophone Africa, while in 2020, it became the UK’s first Freeview channel dedicated to African content.

VoxAfrica offers a variety of African news, current affairs, dramas, soaps, and documentaries – as well as producing the biggest reality music show in Africa, The Voice Afrique Francophone.

VoxAfrica’s programming demonstrates its passionate African identity and its mission to strengthen the link between the African continent and the diaspora. That vision is shared by APO Group, which is equally determined to ensure positive African stories are delivered to audiences around the world.

The partnership with APO Group provides VoxAfrica with free content from diverse authoritative sources. APO Group’s content feed includes news from more than 300 multinational companies operating in Africa, along with major international institutions, sporting organizations, and African governments.

It is the latest in a series of partnerships with top-tier African and international media that are allowing APO Group to continuously improve the reach of its press release distribution service.

Content distributed by APO Group is guaranteed to post on more than 320 African news websites, and international platforms like Bloomberg Terminal, Thomson Reuters Eikon, Lexis Nexis, and Factiva, providing extensive global reach and visibility for APO Group’s clients.

“VoxAfrica has a vested interest in promoting a real and positive image of Africa. Our mission is to change the way the world sees Africa through an innovative Afro-centric approach, whilst delivering quality information and entertainment to a global audience” said Immaculate Okorie, Marketing and Content Manager of VoxAfrica. “We are excited to announce our partnership with APO Group, a platform that enables organisations to produce a real, measurable impact in Africa and beyond. The stories they distribute every day will enhance our online content with up-to-the-minute news from some of the biggest organizations operating in Africa.”

“APO Group is renowned for delivering our clients’ content to prominent news websites, but broadcasters like VoxAfrica have a wider reach into the entertainment space, providing them with the opportunity to connect with new audiences. Partnerships like this are a fantastic way to deliver more value to our clients, while spreading the word about Africa far and wide,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), Founder and Chairman of APO Group.

You can watch VoxAfrica via the following channels:

UK Freeview 271

StarTimes 171

Free 475

Bbox 701

SFR 862

Numericable 288

Zuku 824

Canal+ 43

Orange 589

TVSAT 23

Darty 650

VoxAfrica is also available on:

Telone – Zimbabwe

Mascom – Botswana

DEOD ZA – South Africa

TelkomOne – South Africa

Airtel – Zambia

Or you can stream VoxAfrica on the Channelbox App, or globally via 24/7 live feed on www.VoxAfrica.com/home.

