ANPG And Sonangol To Host Panel Session And Side Event At AEW 2022

African Energy Week (AEW) is the African Energy Chamber’s interactive exhibition and networking event that seeks to unite African energy stakeholders, drive industry growth and provide opportunities for securing business deals.

Your AEW delegate pass will grant you access to the Invest in Angola Panel Session – Sponsored by ANPG and Sonangol on October 19, 2022 from 09:00 – 10:30 at The Avenue.

Having become Africa’s largest oil and gas producer in 2022, Angola’s attractive investment has never been so evident. Here’s what you can expect from the country-focused session:

Presentation by ANPG

Sonangol’s transformation at a glance – Sonangol Presentation

A new concessionaire offers a new way of doing business – ANPG Presentation

Beyond oil and gas: Opportunities in new emerging industries.

Keeping ahead: how can Angola continue to be the largest oil producer in Africa

Local content and new opportunities for service companies

Monetization of gas: international partnerships and novel models to boost a new

All AEW attendees will be able to be part of the Invest in Angola Breakfast Sponsored by ANPG and Sonangol on 20 October at 09:00 – 11:00 at Life Grand Cafe.